AEW announces the rules for tonight’s Battle Royal

After some initial confusion, likely brought on by not finding out CM Punk would need surgery on his broken foot until shortly before the plan was laid out on Rampage, AEW’s done a good job of explaining how they would crown an interim World champion while Punk heals up. Their World Title Eliminator Series might involve more moving parts than it needs to, but they’re easy enough to understand.

The big remaining questions had to do with the battle royal that will open the June 8 Dynamite and determine Jon Moxley’s opponent in the show’s main event. During an appearance on Busted Open, Tony Khan gave us a big piece of the puzzle.

Tonight’s battle royal will be the annual Casino Battle Royal. That means 21 competitors, entering Royal Rumble-style. Wrestlers will draw/be assigned a playing card suit and enter in groups of five based on whether they’re a club, diamond, heart or spade. The final entrant is the “joker”.

We still don’t know who those 21 people will be, but visual learners now have a handy graphic laying out the Series:

TK also announced that Buddy Matthews will finally make his AEW singles debut when he faces PAC tonight. That joins Hangman Page vs. David Finlay as the announced non-Eliminator Series matches on tonight’s show from the greater Kansas City area.

