AEW Dynamite results, live blog (June 8, 2022): World Title Eliminator Series

This week’s show comes our way from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. We’’ll begin to find out who will be interim champ while CM Punk is out injured when the World Title Eliminator Series begins! A battle royal will open the show, and the winner will go on to face Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that match goes to Forbidden Door where he’ll face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from New Japan’s Dominion event. Plus, Hangman Page vs. David Finlay... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JUNE 8