Watch AEW Dark Episode 147

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., June 7, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Ortiz vs. Serpentico
- Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir
- Toni Storm vs. Zeda Zhang
- Christopher Daniels vs. Steven Andrews
- Lance Archer vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo
- Max Caster & Gunn Club vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10
Enjoy the show!
