Watch AEW Dark Episode 147

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., June 7, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Ortiz vs. Serpentico

Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir

Toni Storm vs. Zeda Zhang

Christopher Daniels vs. Steven Andrews

Lance Archer vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo

Max Caster & Gunn Club vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10

Enjoy the show!