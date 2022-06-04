Cageside Community Star Ratings for Double or Nothing 2022

After every WWE - and now AEW - PPV, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Double or Nothing. Here’s how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring on the Vegas Strip May 29 - and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

Even setting aside The Buy-In match that was never going to be to Meltzer’s tastes, there were some big differences for this show. Dave was MUCH kinder to The Young Bucks/Hardys match than we were, and I think we’ll be on the right side of history there. We had our usual difference on women’s matches, except for the Women’s World title match where we gave it an essentially identical score.

Anarchy in the Arena won our “Match of the Night” poll, but it ended up just the third highest rated and had our second biggest difference from a Meltzer rating. Some of that can be attributed to the 25 “0 stars” votes it got from folks who either legitimately hated it or just like to watch the world burn. It’s a pitfall of an open, multi-user system, which will also never give anything the perfect score Dave gave Jericho Appreciation Society, Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz’s chaotic thing of beauty.

Overall, our ratings for the entire card averaged out to a 3.43, the Observer’s a 3.56, and Cagematch’s a 3.32. Of the three AEW PPVs we’ve tabulated (starting with Full Gear ‘21), that’s the lowest on all three systems.

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Double or Nothing?