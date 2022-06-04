What we know (and don’t know) about the AEW World title plan in the wake of CM Punk’s injury

CM Punk’s injury diagnosis is an extremely bad break (apologies for the unfortunate pun) coming just days after Tony Khan officially made the 43 year old the centerpiece of AEW by strapping him with the World title at Double or Nothing.

Understandable then that it caught the promotion off guard — off guard enough that it seemed the plan for what to with the AEW World championship was still being formulated as it was being discussed on the June 3 Rampage.

When the dust cleared, here’s what we know:

CM Punk is not vacating the title.

There will be a battle royal to kick off the June 8 edition of Dynamite.

The winner of that battle royal will face #1 ranked (as of yesterday) Jon Moxley in next Wednesday’s main event.

The winner of that match will move onto an interim World title match at June 25’s Forbidden Door event in Chicago.

At some point in the future, Punk will face the interim champion in a unification match.

Which leaves us with the following questions:

How many wrestlers will be in the battle royal?

Who are they?

What qualifies them for entry?

Is Hangman Page’s previously announced Dynamite match with New Japan’s David Finlay still happening, or will the man Punk beat for the title be in the battle royal?

Will whoever wins the June 8 main event face Punk’s presumed Forbidden Door opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim belt?

When is Punk expected back?

Think that just about covers it. Are we missing anything? What questions do you still have about AEW’s World title plan?