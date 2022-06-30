Earlier this month, AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested on three charges, including DUI. Per PW Insider, Hardy has pleaded not guilty:

“Court records indicate that Jeff Hardy filed a written plea of not guilty in regard to his DUI arrest in Florida earlier this month. The plea was filed on 6/28. Jeff Hardy is slated for arraignment on 7/5 at 2:30 PM in regard to his DUI arrest on 6/13.”

Hardy was in the midst of a big push in AEW just prior to the arrest. Creative plans reportedly called for Jeff and his brother Matt to win the AEW tag titles soon, but that idea fell through after he was concussed in a tag team match against the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. Jeff was then arrested for the above charges while driving to a brain scan.

He was suspended without pay by AEW President Tony Khan after the arrest. Last week, Khan confirmed that Hardy is now in treatment.