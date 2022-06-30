The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 29) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,023,000 viewers for a 0.36 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 1st place place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience was up big compared to last week’s 878,000 viewers, and the demo rating of 0.36 also jumped up from last week’s 0.31. This is the first time AEW has reached an average of at least one million viewers since late March. The demo rating hasn’t quite worked its way back up to the regular range of 0.37 to 0.41 from March and April, but it’s pretty darn close.

The main attraction on this episode of Dynamite was the heavily promoted Blood & Guts match, featuring Blackpool Combat Club and their allies against Jericho Appreciation Society. There was a ton of gory, brutal violence on display in the match, of course, and the end result was a big ratings win for AEW.

Can AEW maintain and/or grow their numbers from here? We shall see.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

