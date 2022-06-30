Yesterday’s brief tweet from Alan Angels seemed to confirm a report that he was on his way out of the company.

Alan released a full length statement on the matter this morning, revealing that his AEW contract is now expired. Angels emphasized there are no hard feelings between him and AEW President Tony Khan, and he’s excited for what the future holds.

“As of June 30th my AEW contract has expired I am nothing but grateful for the two years I spent there. I love AEW. It was/is the best place ever to work. I got to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world on a weekly basis, as well as travel to some of the most amazing cities and meet some of the best fans in the world. There are no hard feelings between myself and AEW or Tony Khan. I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling. I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am. I’m going to grind harder than I ever have before. I’m going to make as many towns as I can, meet as many fans as I can and wrestle as much as I can until I am considered one of the best going today. Thank you for all the support and kind words and I hope you will all continue to follow my journey.”

Earlier this year, Tony Khan admitted he had tough choices to make on expiring AEW contracts. That Angels says he would have loved to stay with the promotion indicates it was probably Khan’s call not to renew him, rather than a mutual decision to part ways.

For what it’s worth, Angels has already received a big recommendation from QT Marshall, which includes a callback to that one time when a bunch of people became irrationally angry after Angels got some offense in on Kenny Omega in a match two years ago.