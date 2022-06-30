AEW Rampage spoilers for July 1: Two ring Battle Royal, Young Bucks, Storm, more!

AEW rolled into Little Caesars Arena Arena in Detroit, Michigan, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (July 1) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised three matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Brody King won a 20-man two-ring Battle Royal to earn a future title match against interim world champ Jon Moxley. Brody eliminated Darby Allin at the end to win in about 26 minutes. The other participants included RUSH, Takeshita, Penta, Swerve, Orange Cassidy, Kazarian, Hangman Page, Tony Nese, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Butcher, John Silver, Max Caster, The Blade, Matt Hardy, Keith Lee, Dustin Rhodes, and Dante Martin. It’s also worth noting that Swerve double-crossed Orange Cassidy to eliminate him from the match.

The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi with the Meltzer Driver.

Toni Storm beat Nyla Rose. Marina Shafir (and Nyla) attacked Storm after the match. Thunder Rosa ran out for the save.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?