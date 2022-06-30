TNT champion Scorpio Sky has been sidelined with an injury for almost all of June. Wardlow’s been idling since wrapping up his program with MJF at Double or Nothing.

That will change next Wednesday (July 6) on Dynamite, when Sky puts the belt on the line against the War Dog in a Street Fight.

.@realwardlow & Champion @scorpiosky both get what they want - A street fight for the TNT Championship next week!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IWE2j061my — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

It would be an interesting piece of booking even without the stipulation. Will Sky’s run end, essentially meaning his entire time with the belt was defined by a widely panned feud with Sammy Guevara? Would they risk further dousing Wardlow’s flame with a loss so soon after the drama surrounding his old boss overshadowed his big moment?

Inviting American Top Team into a no disqualifications match could prove to be the challenger’s downfall, and give AEW a way to have Wardlow look good smashing a bunch of dude before getting cheated out of a win. As his story with MJF proved, watching Mr. Mayhem chase is a lot of fun. But will he losing a match result in him losing more of the heat he had pre-Double or Nothing?

Let us know how you’d play it next week, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

