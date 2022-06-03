CM Punk is injured and needs surgery

Roughly two hours before tonight’s (June 3) live episode of Rampage began, AEW World Champion CM Punk posted the following tweet:

I’ll be on #AEWRampage live tonight with an important announcement in regards to the @aew world championship, and my career. Please tune in at 9pm CST/10pm EST. — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 4, 2022

There was speculation that Punk suffered an injury on this week’s (June 1) episode of Dynamite. He was noticeably limping during the broadcast. This tweet only amplified concerns that Punk was hurt.

The world champion did appear live in the middle of the ring tonight, and he was teary-eyed before even uttering a word. Punk was heartbroken as he told the fans that they deserve an explanation. He implied that he has a broken foot and will be out of action for a while due to surgery. The good news is this is just a bump in the road. Punk promised to come back bigger, stronger, and faster than ever before. He will show everyone why he’s the best in the world.

Just a bump in the road for #AEW World Champion @CMPunk; he WILL be back! Tune in to #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MNq1SuH9ql — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 4, 2022

There was a ton of confusion as to whether or not he’s actually relinquishing the world title. Punk said he doesn’t want to hold the place up, but Tony Khan didn’t want him to drop the title. The segment ended without clarification of what that meant for the title.

Chris Jericho said multiple times on commentary that Punk was relinquishing the title. A few minutes later, commentary corrected themselves. Punk is not vacating the title. An interim champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door on June 26. There will be a Battle Royal to kick off Dynamite next week. The winner of that match faces Jon Moxley in the main event of Dynamite. The winner of that match goes to Forbidden Door in the match to crown an interim champ. The interim champ will then face CM Punk to unify the titles when he is back from injury.

AEW frantically provided this extremely confusing explanation during the finish of a TNT championship match between Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin. It was a gigantic mess.

What’s your reaction to this shocking news, Cagesiders?