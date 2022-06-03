Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara get engaged

On Sunday at Double or Nothing, Sammy Guevara superkicked Tay Conti during their trios match with Frankie Kazarian against Scorpio Sky, Paige VanZant & Ethan Page. They lost.

This week in Paris, Guevara asked Conti to be his wife. They won.

TMZ had the scoop, and Sammy & Tay have both posted their story to their social media. Guevara, 28, popped the question at the Eiffel Tower, and the 26 year old Conti (real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho said “yes.”

AEW star Sammy Guevara just proposed to his GF, fellow pro wrestling star Tay Conti, at the Eiffel Tower. https://t.co/D6lVplCx43 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 3, 2022

The pair began working together on AEW television after their romance went public, and turned heel (for the most part) in response to a backlash about the timeline of their relationship and their response to that backlash. Guevara’s proposed to his then-girlfriend in an AEW ring less than a year ago, and he & Conti requested privacy after that engagement ended, then responded to continued criticism of their coupledom by “trolling” the internet with public displays of their affection.

Regardless, the pair continue to seem very happy together, and we wish them the best. While reserving the right to boo their characters’ next mid-match smooch, of course.

Congrats Sammy & Tay!