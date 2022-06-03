Matt Hardy: Jeff was ‘almost knocked out’, can’t remember Double or Nothing match

The idea of The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys sounded good on paper, but despite the best efforts of all involved, their match at Double or Nothing last Sunday (May 29) wasn’t up to the standards of earlier encounters.

Even under the best of circumstances, that could be attributed to the fact both sets of brothers are five years older — with many more miles and bumps on their bodies — than they were when they were last in the ring together for Ring of Honor.

But these weren’t the best of circumstances. AEW already pulled Jeff Hardy from an announced match on the fallout edition of Dynamite due to injury, and reports indicated he’s been hurting since at least his match with Darby Allin on May 11.

Now, his brother Matt is talking about what happened on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and it sounds like we’re fortunate the only takeaway from their latest is that it wasn’t a great match:

“Yeah, I was happy with the match [at Double or Nothing], especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out. So he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. So he still held up his end of the bargain pretty good in the big scheme of things.”

The elder Hardy and the Jacksons then just fed Jeff instructions throughout the match.

“We have a couple of ideas, but we’re not sure [where Jeff got hurt], and he has no recollection — like he doesn’t remember the match at all after that happened. So thank god The Young Bucks are The Young Bucks and I’m me. “He was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match to kind of do what he was supposed to do. So considering he really got knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good to go through and do everything he did. It’s so funny that he’s just still such a great athlete and so good at what he does. If you look at the Swanton he does on the stairs, he still does it like perfectly. And he didn’t realize he was supposed to do it until he was told he was supposed to do it.”

Not the first time there’s been questions about AEW and a Hardy’s decision to continue on with a match after a possible concussion. Will it be the last?