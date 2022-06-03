AEW featured 12 total matches on the main card of Double or Nothing 2022 (Sun., May 29) in Las Vegas.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 4 hours, 38 minutes, and 58 seconds (4h 38m 58s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the 12 matches that took place during this event:

25m 53s: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

22m 40s: Anarchy in the Arena

19m 15s: The Hardys vs. Young Bucks

17m 17s: Jurassic Express vs. Lee & Strickland vs. Starks & Hobbs

16m 51s: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

15m 32s: Death Triangle vs. House of Black

14m 52s: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

13m 16s: Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole

12m 05s: Guevara, Conti, Kazarian vs. VanZant, Sky, Page

10m 35s: Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

7m 35s: Wardlow vs. MJF

7m 28s: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay

These times add up to 3h 03m 19s, which is roughly 65.7% of the show. The overall match time percentage for all 15 AEW PPVs is 64.1%. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 129 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.7%.

Tony Khan was very paranoid about the NBA playoffs, so he filled out Double or Nothing with extra matches. The end result was the longest PPV event in AEW history up to this point.

Clocking in with over three hours of in-ring action, Double or Nothing fell just short of the combined match time of both nights of the prior month’s WWE WrestleMania 38 extravaganza. Double or Nothing included 183 minutes of wrestling on a show with a total runtime of 279 minutes, whereas the two nights of WrestleMania 38 included 195 minutes of wrestling across 472 minutes of total show time. It’s not so easy to be as stupendous as WrestleMania 38, but Double or Nothing nearly got there in a little more than half the time.

Here are the match time percentages for the previous AEW events, in chronological order:

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?