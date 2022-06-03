Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT. After several weeks of being jerked around by the NBA playoffs, Rampage is back in its normal time slot tonight.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday show comes our way live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It’s the fallout episode of Rampage following last weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Tonight’s card features Scorpio Sky defending the TNT championship against Dante Martin.

Also set for tonight: the Lucha Brothers vs. the Young Bucks, Athena makes her AEW in-ring debut in a match against Kiera Hogan, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 3