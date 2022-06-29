Santana injured during Blood & Guts

Shortly after Santana entered the Blood & Guts main event on the June 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, he delivered a uranage to Daniel Garcia. While executing the throw, something pretty clearly goes wrong with his plant leg — the left.

Obvious guesses are a ligament tear or sprain in his knee, or perhaps a quadriceps injury given the way his foot looks to stay flat on the ground for way too long.

We’re still waiting for an official diagnosis, but everyone watching the match can tell you Santana spent the rest of the match sitting on the apron, talking to officials near the cage.

I'm hoping Santana is good, he been laying there for a cool minute. #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts

Eddie Kingston also appeared to redirect one spot to avoid throwing Chris Jericho near where Santana was laying. He was the only member of the Blackpool Combat Club team who didn’t climb to the roof to celebrate their win over Jericho Appreciation Society, as fans in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena reported he was helped to the back.

Here’s hoping it’s not as bad as it looked. We’ll let you know.