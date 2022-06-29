Claudio steals the show in gory, violent Blood & Guts

AEW’s second Blood & Guts match was the main event of June 29’s Dynamite from Detroit.

The crowd was electric as Jim Ross entered to call action along with Excalibur & Tazz. He was joined by Blackpool Combat Club’s William Regal, when his team started to enter after Jericho Appreciation Society came out in their latest Clockwork Orange-meets-boy band get-ups.

The #JerichoAppreciationSociety have made their entrance and we are minutes away from the action! #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wlBEdifFM8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

Sammy Guevara started for the JAS, opposite the newly signed Claudio Castagnoli. Once Jake Hager entered, we got a showdown between former Zeb Colter clients (and yes, there was a “WE THE PEOPLE” chant in Little Caesars Arena).

Daniel Garcia was the second man in the ring for his side, but he was the first to bleed. It happened after interim World champion Jon Moxley entered third for the good guys, and brought a fork with him.

Garcia was the first, but he wasn’t the last. Cool Hand Angelo Parker was a bloody mess after Mox introduced some grass shards, and the champ’s own cut from Sunday was re-opened. Santana brought in a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat when he came in fifth for the BCC-team, Moxley had more utensils (some wooden skewers he drove into Daddy Magic Matt Menard’s forehead), and of course Chris Jericho had his own bat Floyd.

All the while, Eddie Kingston paced, waiting for his chance to get his hands on Jericho. He entered last, signaling the official start of the match, and went right after the self-styled Wizard with a kendo stick.

It was the kind of madness you’d expect from a six-on-six, two rings, one cage, only win by submission or surrender affair. Boards were exposed, thumb tacks were everywhere. Tay Conti took out a referee to get the key to the cage, and Kingston & Moxley’s friend Ruby Soho ran in to take her out.

That allowed action to head to the roof of the structure. Guevara followed Jericho and Kingston up there, and paid the price...

Castagnoli was next up, and delivered a nausea-inducing Giant Swing to the JAS leader atop the cage.

The end came when Claudio and Eddie locked submission holds on Jericho and Menard, respectively. Kingston wasn’t happy that his long-time nemesis got Daddy Magic to tap first...

...but it didn’t stop the celebration of a win over the sports entertainment six. It wasn’t without a cost, either. Kingston was talking to his teammates about having hurt his back, but ensured them he was ”okay”. We hope the same will be true of Santana, whose leg buckled while delivering a uranage shortly after he entered. He remained out of the action for the rest of the match (more on that here).

We’ll keep you posted on everyone’s status coming out of this one, and see what’s next in story for Claudio, Eddie, and the JAS.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.