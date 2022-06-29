Daddy Ass loves The Acclaimed... maybe more than his own sons

Furious that he’d mocked them with a custom entrance tune on The Buy In for Forbidden Door, The Gunn Club demanded a trios match with Danhausen on the June 29 Dynamite. They got more than they expected when the Very Nice, Very Evil revealed the partners he’d found for the match against Austin & Colten Gunn & Max Caster... new IWGP Heavyweight Tag champs (and reigning Ring of Honor & AAA Tag titleholders) FTR!

The Ass-Claimed thought they had things in hand, though, thanks to a surprise — Anthony Bowens can walk! That didn’t go as planned, either.

After Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler helped Danhausen get the pin. Colten & Austin wanted an explanation from Bowens about that crutch shot to Austin. Their father, who already wasn’t thrilled that his boys had abandoned him & Caster on The Buy In, picked a side. And it wasn’t his sons.

Are the Ass Boys and the Acclaimed’s scissoring days done? And is Daddy Ass joining Caster & Bowens?

