Christian steps up attacks on Jungle Boy’s family, reveals alliance with Luchasaurus

A week after explaining his long con turn on Jungle Boy, Christian Cage came out on the June 29 Dynamite (still in his nefarious turtleneck/blazer combo) to apologize for the remarks he made about Jack Perry’s deceased father. AEW apparently asked him to say something, so he did...

Cage said he was sorry J.B.’s whole family isn’t dead, because if they were they wouldn’t have to been embarrassed watching him lose the Tag titles and take a con-chair-to from him. Except for Mama Perry, who should give Christian a call.

It wasn’t a long promo this week, though. Because Cage had asked for a match, but not for him. It was for the now evil Luchasaurus!

Luchasaurus squashed Serpentico, tapping him out with Jungle Boy’s submission finisher, the Snare Trap.

Christian also had him slam the enhancement talent to the floor after the bell.

Why has Luchasaurus joined the dark side? What will Jungle Boy — recuperating at home with real & kayfabe injuries — think?

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Dynamite here.