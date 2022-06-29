AEW Rankings (June 29, 2022): Hosses rise up

AEW released their latest rankings (June 29, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

The championship box is stacked with two more titles in the mix. Jon Moxley won the AEW Interim World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi, and PAC was crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship titleholder by triumphing over Malakai Black, Miro, and Clark Connors in a four-way fight.

With Moxley’s ascension as a champion, Wardlow is the new #1. He’s already called his shot at Scorpio Sky and the TNT Championship. It’s only a matter of when the match gets booked. Hangman Page moved up to #2. Jay Lethal jumped two spots to #3 as he waits for Samoa Joe to return and defend the ROH TV title. Adam Cole was kicked to the curb from #3 when he was pinned by “Switchblade” Jay White in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout. Hangman was also in that match and suffered no consequences, even though, he technically lost that bout as well. Lance Archer and Will Hobbs are fresh faces bringing hoss power at #4 and #5 this week.

Women:

Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm. It is no longer Toni time as she dropped to #3. Nyla Rose is the new #1, followed by Kris Statlander at #2. Serena Deeb and Dr. Britt Baker DMD stay steady at #4 and #5.

Tag Team:

FTR are still at the top. They survived a dangerous challenge to retain the ROH tag title and win the IWGP tag titles at Forbidden Door. The Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson have been removed from the mix at #2 after Danielson declared he was not medically cleared to compete. Jurassic Express was booted from #3 due to Jungle Boy’s injury absence resulting from Christian Cage’s heinous attack. Ricky Starks & Will Hobbs and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland benefit both jumping up two spots each to #2 and #3. AEW is scraping the bottom of the barrel to fill out the charts by pretending John Silver & Alex Reynolds and the Gunn sons are legit contenders at #4 and #5.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?