AEW Rewind: Dan Lambert calls out Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill open challenge, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Blood & Guts and the success of Forbidden Door. Chris Jericho’s squad has the man-advantage. Eddie Kingston left the team promo, because he didn’t want to be with Claudio Castagnoli (aka Cesaro). Their beef was not explained in this video. PAC reintroduced himself as The Bastard and All-Atlantic champion. He offered a global invitation to challengers. Thunder Rosa showed that she is the boss against real competition. FTR are in the best class as a tag team with the AAA, IWGP, and ROH tag titles, but they still need the AEW belts. Zack Sabre Jr. was not pleased and accused Claudio of not wrestling a technical style.

Dan Lambert called out Orange Cassidy as an example of all that is wrong with AEW. Cassidy versus Ethan Page was booked for Dynamite.

Dan Lambert believes @orangecassidy epitomizes the "lazy undersized" wrestlers idolized by the AEW fans worldwide, & Lambert has challenged Orange Cassidy to face @OfficialEGO #EthanPage TOMORROW Live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts @ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS!

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#BloodAndGuts

@ 8pm ET/ 7pm CT & 8pm PT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bgNER52tEF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022

On behalf of Jade Cargill, Stokely Hathaway offered an open challenge for the TBS Championship. Be sure to read the fine print.

Leila Grey signed on the line to battle Jade on Dynamite.

The Gunn sons were upset at Danhausen for his Ass Boys prank on the PPV pre-show. Papa Billy scolded them for leaving family high and dry. The Acclaimed were cooler heads calling for a scissor session.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were in tag team action. Lee was tentative to trust Swerve last week, but he’s warming up to the partnership. Or so it seemed during the entrance. In the match, Lee took care of business without ever tagging Swerve. Strickland tagged himself in to hit some moves for the win. Before any bickering could commence, Blade, Butcher, and Bunny came out on stage for a long-distance staredown.

A questionable path to victory for #SwerveInOurGlory leaves @RealKeithLee slightly perplexed, but a win is a win, right?

Watch #AEWDarkElevation right here:

▶️ https://t.co/MGxtaYjeAI pic.twitter.com/FzVHxTQaBN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Impact veterans Jake Something and Caleb Konley appeared on Dark in losing efforts. Jake showed mighty power before succumbing to a hurricanrana pin from Matt Sydal. Since it was Caleb with a C, Konley was not the same doofus as Kaleb with a K. He performed moves well but came up short against Ariya Daivari.

Fuego del Sol picked up a win over Marcus Kross. QT Marshall came out afterward to offer Fuego a spot in the Factory. QT thinks he can lead Fuego to the promised land. Fuego was confident he will achieve success one day, and it will be without QT. The Factory coach held back Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto to allow Fuego a safe exit. This could be a story to keep an eye on for the future.

Wheeler Yuta successfully defended the ROH Pure Championship against Tony Nese. Yuta was in trouble using all three rope-breaks, but he dodged a 450 splash to pounce for an STF submission for victory. In the aftermath, Yuta was jumped by Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand to hype Blood & Guts. Also, Garcia is coming for the Pure title.

The #JerichoAppreciationSociety have launched an unprovoked attack on @WheelerYuta after his championship match on #AEWDark, ahead of tomorrow's scheduled violence at #BloodAndGuts! Don't miss it LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT on TBS!

▶️ https://t.co/AsEmIcgmFx pic.twitter.com/zQOEuEtOEh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022

Being the Elite

“Forbidden Door” - Being The Elite, Ep. 312 featured:

Young Bucks’ entrance highlights from Forbidden Door with Sting’s flying crossbody off the tunnel.

Bucks’ travel montage with a gym pump.

The Jacksons sat all day in the locker room waiting for Okada’s arrival, then they were called to shoot a promo. When they returned, Okada pulled a rib by wearing Nick’s wrestling pants.

Brandon Cutler and Evil Uno received video game swag from Obsidian.

Video of the nameplate change for the AEW tag titles. Slow motion posedown with the Bucks holding their precious gold and Matt licking the belt. Nick dumped the Jurassic Express nameplates in the trash. A Cody Rhodes tag was in the mix, and Nick threw it aside in a confused manner.

Matt Hardy told a story of wanting to cement the Hardys tag team legacy by winning the AEW titles. Without Jeff by his side upon arriving in AEW, Matt was broken in a fun fantasy way. With Jeff as his partner, Matt felt confident that they were going to win the ladder match to earn the belts. With Jeff out again, Matt blames himself for being obsessed with their legacy. Now, Matt is broken in reality. He questioned why he should give a shit about anything anymore.

Ryan Nemeth was oiled up in skimpy trunks ready to float in the pool when he received a video call from Downstait. It resulted in a horror tease of cream eyes.

John Silver retained the BTE Championship against Trent in a game of tossing mustard packets into a bowl.

The Bucks watched their taped promo.

Evil Uno was fed up with the Forbidden Door. The Dark Order went to find Sting to close the door.

Mark Sterling cut a lawyer commercial bashing Wheeler Yuta as a rule-breaker. It was time for Tony Nese to be Pure champion.

Back to the Dark Order on their quest. They came across Mark Sterling on the phone with his mom. The search continues.

Matt Jackson went through old gear looking for his PPV choice to honor the Bullet Club. Cut to a slow-mo wearing the gear at the show. The Bucks were exhausted from the travel circumstances, but they were excited to see old friends.

Highlights from the PPV match. Post-show comments were feeling good wearing old threads but the Undisputed Elite losses stung. Nick flipped the bird to fans chanting for FTR.

We’ll close with a special Blood & Guts t-shirt.

Let there be blood, and let there be guts.