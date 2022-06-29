Seems another Dark Order member’s AEW contract has expired

Dark Order’s evolved along with the company, but the group’s been a part of AEW since the beginning. And there still are significant players like Evil Uno, John Silver, Pres10 Vance, Colt Cabana, Anna Jay, and of course -1 still the fold doing various things for Tony Khan’s company.

But we already saw Stu Grayson part ways with AEW — and presumably Dark Order — earlier this year. Now it seems Alan “5” Angels is following Grayson’s lead.

On Monday night (June 27), Angels tweeted this:

Excited for what’s next — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) June 28, 2022

Fans noticed that in addition to blacking out his profile picture, the 24 year old from Georgia also removed all references to AEW from his bio.

Seems pretty clear, and sure enough, Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reports Angels contract has expired. Despite the signs from his social media, Alvarez also says “5” is expected to work on a per-date basis with AEW.

We’ll see how that plays out. Along with the rest of Dark Order, Angels has made most of his AEW appearances this year on their YouTube shows, Dark or Elevation. In the past couple months he’s stepped up his independent bookings, and worked an NJPW: Strong taping in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago, tagging with Uno.

If this is the end of Angel’s AEW run, the standout moment probably came shortly after his debut in 2020, when his match with Kenny Omega sparked much internet debate about how much offense Angels got in against the then-World champion, and especially that he kicked out of Omega’s V-Trigger.

Whatever’s next for Angels, a lot more wrestling fans know about him after his last two years with AEW and Dark Order. It’ll be interesting to see how he builds on that from here.