Watch AEW Dark: Evolution Episode 69

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 27, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Heather Reckless vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
- CJ Esparza & Brubaker vs. House of Black’s Brody king & Buddy Matthews
- Serpentico vs. Ethan Page
- Dark Order’s John Silver vs. KM
- Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & 10
- Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross & Joey Jett
- Missa Kate vs. Ruby Soho
- Swerve in our Glory vs. Vic Capri & GPA
Enjoy the show!
