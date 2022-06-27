 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Evolution Episode 69

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., June 27, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Heather Reckless vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
  • CJ Esparza & Brubaker vs. House of Black’s Brody king & Buddy Matthews
  • Serpentico vs. Ethan Page
  • Dark Order’s John Silver vs. KM
  • Gunn Club & Max Caster vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & 10
  • Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross & Joey Jett
  • Missa Kate vs. Ruby Soho
  • Swerve in our Glory vs. Vic Capri & GPA

Enjoy the show!

