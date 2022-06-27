Tony Khan still won’t talk about MJF

After Double or Nothing last month, the entire wrestling world wanted to talk about Maxwell Jacob Friedman. In the post-PPV media scrum, AEW head honcho Tony Khan wouldn’t comment.

Shortly thereafter, MJF went scorched earth with a promo directed at his boss on Dynamite. The company hasn’t mentioned him since, and when Khan was asked about it on Busted Open? You guessed it... No comment.

Things move quickly in the wrestling business, especially during this internet age, and Friedman wasn’t a huge topic of conversation heading Forbidden Door last night (June 26). But TK was asked about his disgruntled young star after AEW’s joint PPV with New Japan, whether MJF was still with AEW, or what his status is with the company right now.

Guess what he said?

“I am, especially after the great show we did — I’m not going to comment on it, but it’s a fair question to ask. I’m not going to cover that one right now.”

Ah well. At least Chris Jericho will talk about it.