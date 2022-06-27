Adam Cole said to have been concussed in Forbidden Door match

In news that will probably come up in both debates about Adam Cole’s physique and the injury bug that seems to have bitten AEW this summer, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio reports Cole is believed to have suffered a concussion last night (June 26) at Forbidden Door.

A concussion could explain what some saw as a wonky finish to the IWGP World Heavyweight title 4way Cole wrestled in with Jay White, Hangman Page & Kazuchika Okada. Working with Okada, Cole crawled to the corner after dodging the Japanese star’s Rainmaker clothesline. After White swooped in and hit Okada with his own Hidden Blade finisher, he had to roll Cole back toward the center of the ring to pin him.

Medical staff then attended to Cole as his Undisputed Elite teammates The Young Bucks & Kyle O’Reilly came out to glare at his opponents before checking on him.

This was Cole’s first match since winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing last month. He was announced for and pulled from a ten-man tag match the following Wednesday, and has reportedly been dealing with a labrum injury — among other things.

If this is report is accurate, Cole should have more time off to heal up coming.