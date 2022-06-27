AEW and New Japan have officially put a bow tie around their Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV) from United Center in Chicago. The promotion wrapped up the show on Sun., June 26, 2022 (or early Monday morning on the East Coast) with a bloody Jon Moxley winning the interim AEW World title by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi, then helping to fend off Jericho Appreciation Society with the help of Blackpool Combat Club’s newest member, Claudio Castagnoli.

Was it the best match on the card?

The night also saw Jay White, Will Ospreay & Thunder Rosa retain their titles, while PAC won the new All-Atlantic belt, and FTR added IWGP gold to their growing collection of tag belts. Chris Jericho teamed with Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara to win the Blood & Guts advantage for his team this Wednesday, while Sting & Darby Allin teamed with Shingo Takagi to hand Bullet Club a loss. The former Cesaro debuted with a win over Zack Sabre Jr., and a quarter of pre-show matches kicked things off.

