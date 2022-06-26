AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: Rosa retains in hard-hitting showdown with Storm

There was only one match without a New Japan wrestler in at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and it was the PPV’s lone women’s match.

Thunder Rosa’s defense of her AEW Women’s title fit right in with everything else on the card. She and Toni Storm both have experience working in Japan, and delivered a snug, hard-hitting match on June 26 in Chicago... and might have even winked at the recent accusations of the champ sandbagging opponents.

It was almost all Rosa in the match’s first half. A shoulder sent the champion crashing to the floor, and Storm followed up with a German suplex on the apron and a DDT to the floor to turn the tide. She then delivered one of the most devastating-looking moves in wrestling today... her hip attack.

The champ fought back, and dumped the challenger on her head and upper back a few times in her comeback. One of those moves seemed to damage Storm’s shoulder, and prevented her from hitting Storm Zero. Rosa then paid tribute to her mentor Dustin Rhodes, using his Final Reckoning finisher to win the match.

Both wrestlers shook hands, and Rosa’s reign rolls on.

Get complete Forbidden Door results and coverage of the entire show here.