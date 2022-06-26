63 year old Sting made an entrance for the ages at Forbidden Door

Sting has been out of action with an undisclosed injury since before last month’s Double or Nothing. He’s also, as the headline reminds you, 63 years old.

It was enough to give even his most diehard fans pause when it looked like he was about to repel into the ring for his trios match at Forbidden Door like it was 1997. Thankfully, that was a swerve by Sting & Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi to gain an early advantage in their match with Bullet Club. It didn’t make what The Icon actually did any less impressive.

Sting’s jumped off things as high as the entrance tunnels were at United Center, but not by much.

He’d go on to pop the crowd with things like evading the BTE Trigger, hitting The Young Bucks with a double Scorpion Death Drop, and returning a nipple twister to El Phantasmo en route to Takagi winning the match for Dudes With Attitudes.

Long live Sting.

