AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: Ospreay outlasts Cassidy, gets chased off by Shibata

As a cross-promotional PPV between AEW and New Japan, Forbidden Door promised to showcase some contrasting style. None were more intriguing than the IWGP United States title match between Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy, though.

Cassidy’s slacker demeanor was under the champ’s skin before the match even started, and it was definitely a factor once the bell sounded. OC casually evaded Ospreay’s early offense...

...once he had the Aerial Assassin rattled, he began to show what he can actually do.

That led to a thrilling series of false finishes... which may have actually gone on a bit too long depending on your tastes... but I know I bit on a few, especially after Cassidy’s Beach Break, and Ospreay’s Hidden Blade. A Stormbreaker eventually did get three after a match that had the Chicago crowd rabid.

They got even more excited when the legendary Katsuyori Shibata showed up to save OC from a post-match beatdown.

The man known as The Wrestler has only wrestled a pair of matches since suffering a brain injury in 2017, but he showed off his offense arsenal in shutting down United Empire’s attack. Is it leading to a feud with Ospreay?

For now, it led to a great moment with Cassidy.

