AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: PAC is the first-ever All-Atlantic champion

AEW’s first PPV with New Japan featured a four-way match to determine who would be the first man to wear the company’s newest title — the All-Atlantic championship.

Three of the men in the match won two tournament matches to get to Chicago on June 26: AEW’s PAC, Malakai Black & Miro. The NJPW entrant, Clark Connors, lost in the final of their bracket, but an injury to winner Tomohiro Ishii opened the door for the Wild Rhino to wrestle at Forbidden Door.

Connors looked good early on, but found himself working with Miro often as long-time rivals PAC and Black dealt with one another. The Redeemer made the NJPW USA star the first offering to his god.

An alliance between Miro & Malakai fell apart, and PAC ran wild for a time before Connors recovered and things broke as all four men got their s*** in. Black set up a table outside the ring, and after several teases, the Rhino got revenge on the Redeemer.

The United Center crowd got behind Connors, but it was not the young man’s night. PAC stopped his momentum, then found himself locked in Miro’s Game Over. He survived long enough for Black to hit Miro with his mist.

With the big Bulgarian out of the way, Black scrambled for a submission on Connors. That created an opening for PAC to hit his finisher, and become the first ever All-Atlantic champion.

