AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: FTR adds IWGP Tag gold to their collection

Forbidden Door’s Winner Takes All three-way match for the Ring of Honor and IWGP Heavyweight Tag titles figured to be a big moment in the rapid rise of FTR as one of the hottest babyface acts in wrestling.

That rise seemed to be in danger early on in the match with Roppongi Vice and United Empire, however. Dax Harwood was led to the back by trainers after looking to injury his shoulder on an elbow drop, and Cash Wheeler fought alone as some of the air left Chicago’s United Center.

The match structure worked in the men’s favor, as Wheeler was able to tag in someone other than his own partner. IWGP champs Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb worked with Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta until it was time for a taped up Harwood to make like Willis Reed.

It was every team for themselves from there. Roppongi Vice and United Empire had their chances, but Romero turned right into Big Rig, and the rise continued. FTR are ROH and IWGP Heavyweight (and AAA) Tag champs.

