AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: Jericho’s Suzuki alliance pays off

The first crossover show between New Japan and AEW opened with a match that added a pair of NJPW stars to a long-running AEW feud.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s war has led to the formation of Jericho Appreciation Society, and Kingston’s tenuous alliance with Blackpool Combat Club. At June 26’s Forbidden Door, it brought in Jericho’s hired gun Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley’s Japanese protege Shota Umino in a battle for the entry advantage in Wednesday’s Blood & Guts.

Eddie wanted nothing more than to get his hands on Jericho, but that was what the self-professed Wizard brought in Suzuki for...

Everyone got a chance to shine. Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Suzuki all locked their opponents in submissions. Wheeler Yuta led a parade of suicide dives (only Murder Grandpa declined to take part). The babyfaces fought valiantly, with especially Umino giving Jericho all he could handle while Yuta dealt with Guevara and Eddie continued his duel with Suzuki.

But the heels were too much (especially with Tay Conti walking around the ring with a baseball bat she handed to her man at one point), and Shota went down to a Judas Effect.

Jericho Appreciation Society will have the numbers against Blackpool Combat Club (Mox, Yuta & Bryan Danielson’s mystery replacement), Kingston, Santana & Ortiz in the two rings/one cage main event on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

