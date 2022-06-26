AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results: Cesaro debuts with a win over Sabre Jr.

Bryan Danielson’s injury created an opening for both his planned match with New Japan’s Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door tonight and next Wednesday’s Blood & Guts. Tony Khan hyped Danielson’s replacement, and anticipation was high it would a Swiss star that many felt was underutilized during much of his ten-plus year WWE run.

It was. Claudio Castignoli — formerly known as Cesaro — entered in a Blackpool Combat Club warm-up jacket as the Chicago crowd went wild.

Claudio stunned ZSJ with a quick Neutralizer that almost ended the match before it began. But Sabre Jr. isn’t called the best technical wrestler in the world for nothing. The Englishman showed off his skills, targeting Castignoli’s arm and knee.

It didn’t prevent us from getting some of the amazing feats of strength we were used to seeing from Cesaro in WWE, though.

The work ZSJ did to Castignoli’s arms did keep him from executing moves like the Giant Swing, but he welcomed striking exchanges with Sabre. They traded pinning predicaments, with Zack pulling out some really creative ones.

But Claudio’s power turned the tide. A pop-up European uppercut & discus lariat set-up a Ricola bomb, and BCC’s newest member heads into Blood & Guts with a win.

