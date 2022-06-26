AEW & New Japan go live on PPV at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., May 28, 2022) from United Center in Chicago with their historic Forbidden Door event. Just an hour before, the promotions will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “The Buy In.”

Three multi-man cross-promotional matches are booked for this one, with QT Marshall & Aaron Solo taking on a CHAOS team of Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI, Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster going up against a NJPW LA Dojo squad of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura, and Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland tangling with El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

That warms us up for a nine match card which includes six title bouts, a surprise debut, and more. There will be plenty of hype for every one of those matches on The Buy In, but if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got a quick preview here, and predictions for each match here.

“The Buy In” stream goes live at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch it above.

Follow along with Forbidden Door results and coverage of the entire card right here.