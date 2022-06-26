Seems the con-chair-to Christian Cage delivered to Jungle Boy after Jurassic Express dropped the AEW Tag titles on the June 15 Dynamite will end up doing more than just signaling Cage’s heel turn so he could start a feud with his young protege. It’s also a way to write Jack Perry off for a while as he recovers from a legitimate injury.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says Jungle Jack’s the latest addition to AEW’s substantial injured list:

“It’s a shoulder injury. I don’t know 100% it’s from the ladder match [on June 15], but that would make sense. But I know it’s a shoulder injury.”

There a few different “AEW Injury List”s floating around, but the company has somewhere in the range of 15-20 wrestlers either out or working through something right now — including big names like Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, & The Hardys, and not-quite-as-prominent-but-still-important ones Scorpio Sky, Buddy Matthews, Kyle O’Reilly, Anthony Bowens, Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet & The Bunny.

It’s a bad beat as Tony Khan clearly hoped to capitalize on having Punk as World champion heading into a packed summer of shows. It changes the debate about the size of the AEW roster, while giving partisans something else to argue about (WWE’s list isn’t as long, but they have some major names out too, so it seems silly to me to turn this into another front in the inter-company fan war. Brand stans gonna brand stan, though).

Does make you wonder how long TK can keep MJF on the sidelines, for whatever reason or reasons he’s there.

Let us know what you think, and join us in thinking healthy thoughts for the AEW roster.