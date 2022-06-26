AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door live results

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling come together on pay-per-view TONIGHT (Sun., June 26, 2021) for a historic show live from Chicago’s United Center — Forbidden Door! The show comes our way from T-Mobile Arena on the Vegas Strip.

A free pre-show, The Buy In, will stream live and free starting at 7:00pm Eastern / 4:00pm Pacific on All Elite’s YouTube channel (or you can watch it right here at Cageside Seats).

In the U.S. & Canada, the main card is available at on Bleacher Report and via cable & satellite providers for $49.99. Internationally, it’s $19.99 on Fite.tv.

To get you ready for tonight, we’ve got predictions for each match on the card right here.

Cageside Seats will provide LIVE coverage of Forbidden Door or Nothing below.

Kick off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing!

AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR RESULTS