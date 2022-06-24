La Faccion Ingobernable arrives in AEW

Tonight’s (June 24) episode of AEW Rampage kicked off with a pay-per-view (PPV) quality singles match between Rey Fenix and Andrade El Idolo.

Thanks to some really dumb politics at play involving NJPW, CMLL, and AAA, Fenix and Andrade are banned from competing this Sunday night (June 26) at the Forbidden Door PPV. This Rampage bout was essentially Tony Khan’s way of making it up to them, and they stole the show in a thrilling back and forth match that lasted about 20 minutes.

The finish of the match saw RUSH arrive in AEW and kick Fenix in the testicles when the ref’s back was turned. Andrade then scored the win with his Hammerlock DDT.

The heels laid a beating on Rey after the match, and they put on some pretty nifty shirts in the process:

.@AndradeElIdolo's calculated plan of bringing @rushtoroblanco has come together as he gets the victory and reveals a new force to be reckoned with, La Faccion InGobernable! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/UPVir1WcJt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2022

La Faccion Ingobernable is reunited in AEW, and you can already buy their merch.

This looks like a much better fit for Andrade compared to what he’s been doing with the remnants of Matt Hardy’s Family Office, so this could be the turning point where he finally takes off in AEW.

Are you excited to see La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW?