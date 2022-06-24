AEW rounds out the Forbidden Door card with ...QT Marshall?

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan promised more matches would be added to the Buy-In pre-show for Forbidden Door, coming up this Sunday, June 26. Those two additional matches are now official.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland will try to work through their ongoing differences when they take on the NJPW team of El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Finally, there will be a dream match pitting QT Marshall & Aaron Solo against NJPW’s Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi.

AEW also announced a stipulation for Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston’s trios match at Forbidden Door; the winning team gets the man advantage next week at Blood & Guts.

Here’s a look at the final lineup for Forbidden Door:

• Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World championship • Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States title • Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s championship • FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH & IWGP tag titles • PAC vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors for the AEW All-Atlantic championship • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. the newest member of Blackpool Combat Club • Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara • Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) • Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster vs. a NJPW Dojo team of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura (pre-show) • Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (pre-show) • QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi (pre-show)

