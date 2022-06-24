Tony Khan talks Jeff Hardy, Bryan Danielson, Forbidden Door 2 & more on media call

AEW head honcho Tony Khan held a media call today (June 24) in advance of Sunday’s Forbidden Door PPV in Chicago with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The only semi-adversarial portion of the session came when Khan was asked about Jeff Hardy, who he suspended last week after Hardy’s latest DUI arrest.

Khan confirmed that the younger Hardy brother is in treatment — one of the conditions for him to eventually return to AEW. He’s couldn’t say much more, but added he’s remained in contact with Jeff’s brother Matt, and the company will continue to support Jeff through the treatment process.

Asked about AEW’s Wellness Policy, Khan said they have one but didn’t into specifics of the policy. Leave is available to everyone in the company, and the preference is obviously for people to bring their problems to AEW’s attention before incidents arise. There is a testing component, and the expectation is that talents show up each week ready to be tested. TK also pushed back on comparisons between Jeff’s situation and Jon Moxley’s, saying Mox came to them and never placed anyone else in danger.

Other items discussed on the approximately one hour long call: