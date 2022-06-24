Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s go home show for Forbidden Door features Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb in the main event match.

Also set for tonight: Andrade el Idolo vs. Rey Fenix, HOOK vs. The DKC, Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez in tag team action, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JUNE 24