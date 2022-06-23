Matt Hardy responds to report that he is injured

Following Matt & Johnny Hardy’s losing effort in the main event of AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 last weekend, there was a report going around about Matt suffering a knee injury. When Matt didn’t wrestle on last night’s (June 22) episode of AEW Dynamite, some folks took this as sign that he is unable to compete.

Matt tried to put those concerns to rest with the following tweet where he said he’s good to go:

Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen. I was at #AEWDynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my #TripleMania30 match for @luchalibreaaa. Thanks, TJ! https://t.co/649pjntjZI — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 23, 2022

It’s not hard to understand why Matt might be wandering around backstage without a creative direction on Dynamite right now. Given his brother Jeff’s recent suspension by AEW, as well as the Forbidden Door pay-per-view coming up this weekend, there was no need for Matt to appear on television this week.

Now that Matt is a solo wrestler again (for now), how do you see him fitting into AEW’s creative plans going forward?