AEW ratings bounce back with Okada’s debut

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (June 22) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 878,000 viewers for a 0.31 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s overall audience bounced back from last week’s yearly low point of 761,000 viewers, and the demo rating also improved upon last week’s 0.28. However, both numbers still rank in the bottom four of the year for AEW Dynamite.

Cable viewership was down across the board last Wednesday night, and it looks like that was the case once again this week. It’s hard to do better than first place, so I’d bet AEW is satisfied with these results.

This is the go-home week for Forbidden Door; last night’s Dynamite included a tag team match featuring Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, a special announcement from Bryan Danielson, the surprise arrival of Kazuchika Okada, and more. Next week’s episode features a Blood & Guts match, so AEW will certainly expect the numbers to go up from here.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

