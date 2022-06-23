There’s another mystery guy coming to AEW this weekend. Bryan Danielson revealed that he isn’t cleared to wrestle at Forbidden Door this weekend (June 26) in Chicago, but a mystery wrestler will join the Blackpool Combat Club and take his place against Zack Sabre Jr.

Fan speculation about the identity of the mystery man was rampant online in the aftermath of Bryan’s announcement. Will it be Cesaro? Biff Busick? Johnny Hardy? Goldberg?

Johnny Gargano is one of the candidates that some fans are hoping will be the guy. And hey, he happens to be in Chicago on June 26 for an autograph signing. That can’t be a coincidence, right?

Sure it can! Gargano says there’s no link to his Chicago booking this weekend and Forbidden Door:

I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I'll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours!



*I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I'm actually telling the truth. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 23, 2022

Are you one of the five percent of pro wrestling fans who believe Johnny Gargano is telling the truth when he denies being the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club?