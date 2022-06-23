AEW Rampage spoilers for June 24: Andrade vs. Fenix, HOOK, Deeb, Cobb, more!

AEW rolled into the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (June 24) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Andrade el Idolo defeated Rey Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT. The finish came after Rush appeared and hit Fenix with a low blow. Andrade and Rush pulled off Rey’s mask after the match. They were chased off by Penta Oscuro.

Eddie Kingston cut a promo on Chris Jericho for Blood & Guts, saying he wants to know what a coward’s blood tastes like.

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez got the win over Sierra and Laynie Luck in a quick match.

HOOK defeated The DKC with Redrum.

Jeff Cobb beat Cash Wheeler with Tour of the Islands. The show ended with a giant brawl featuring Dax Harwood, Great O-Khan, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Roppongi Vice. Eddie Kingston attacked Chris Jericho at the commentary table “and started stabbing him” during the chaos.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?