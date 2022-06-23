 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

My God, I missed Miro promos

By Sean Rueter
/ new

When I think of the time Miro’s been off AEW television, I mostly think about how I lost interest in the TNT title scene after he left. While he was gone, I attributed that to his not being around to smash people before locking on Game Over. It’s a wrestling show, so naturally I figured it was the wrestling I was missing.

I was wrong.

It is fun to watch him smash people, and make them pass out in his version of the Camel Clutch. But it’s his promos that I was really missing. No one else serves his mix of cool, funny, and ominous on the mic.

Take what he did with one minute of airtime on the June 22 Dynamite. The Redeemer showed up on the TitanTron as PAC hit the ring to check on Penta Oscura, and square up to the man who’d just beaten his Death Triangle teammate to join Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and himself in Forbidden Door’s All-Atlantic title match. The Bulgarian badass brags about his wife, asks if his God is trying to placate him with a new title, then promises to win it by sending his three opponents to the afterlife, where he’s instruct them to warn God he still wants a word.

Sounds like a good plan to me. I know it’s good to have Miro back spitting bars on AEW TV.

Let us know what you think of his latest verse, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night's Dynamite.

