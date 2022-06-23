When I think of the time Miro’s been off AEW television, I mostly think about how I lost interest in the TNT title scene after he left. While he was gone, I attributed that to his not being around to smash people before locking on Game Over. It’s a wrestling show, so naturally I figured it was the wrestling I was missing.

I was wrong.

It is fun to watch him smash people, and make them pass out in his version of the Camel Clutch. But it’s his promos that I was really missing. No one else serves his mix of cool, funny, and ominous on the mic.

Take what he did with one minute of airtime on the June 22 Dynamite. The Redeemer showed up on the TitanTron as PAC hit the ring to check on Penta Oscura, and square up to the man who’d just beaten his Death Triangle teammate to join Miro, Tomohiro Ishii, and himself in Forbidden Door’s All-Atlantic title match. The Bulgarian badass brags about his wife, asks if his God is trying to placate him with a new title, then promises to win it by sending his three opponents to the afterlife, where he’s instruct them to warn God he still wants a word.

Sounds like a good plan to me. I know it’s good to have Miro back spitting bars on AEW TV.

Let us know what you think of his latest verse, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

What did Bryan Danielson Have to Say & How did Zack Sabre Jr. React?

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada Makes His First Ever AEW Appearance!

Watch this Massive Brawl as the Loaded Main Event Ends in Chaos

"Tonight, it is business. This Sunday, it is personal." @JonMoxley lays out high-stakes for tonight's #AEWDynamite & this SUNDAY's #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV - Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Nuu7i8nhmC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

The Orange Punch connects and scores the win for @orangecassidy and #RoppongiVice! But their victory celebration gets interrupted by IWGP World Tag Team Champions @RealJeffCobb & @Great_O_Khan of the #UnitedEmpire! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/rJlD7wc1Zv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

#FTR (@DaxFTR/@CashWheeler) have their eyes clearly set on another set of hardware to add to their collection! #ForbiddenDoor can't come soon enough! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/tZpMB9v4M3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

The clock is ticking! @TheLethalJay, @sonjaydutterson & @hellosatnam give ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe two options: 1. Come back to work & defend the #ROH Television Championship against Lethal or 2. Vacate the Title.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jpW5ASrPE1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

After last week's attack on #JungleBoy, @Christian4Peeps is here to make a statement. Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/l2Zkp106QX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

"Enjoy your early retirement at 25, Jungle Boy" @Christian4Peeps sends a message to @boy_myth_legend! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/eqk0rhoO71 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

It's Wardlow's World now & a highly motivated @RealWardlow is going after what he wants: The TNT Championship. Wonder if the Champ @ScorpioSky is hearing this?



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/DRE9l9zzvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

We are well on our way to #ForbiddenDoor! @AndradeElIdolo collides with @ReyFenixMx this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8lerJps1rl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

