AEW Rankings (June 22, 2022): It’s Toni time!

AEW released their latest rankings (June 22, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

No changes for the men. #3 Hangman Page wrestles ROH veteran Silas Young on Dynamite. Young has held the ROH TV title twice, so this bout will be no pushover.

Women:

Toni Storm rose to the top as the new #1 after defeating Dr. Britt Baker DMD. In doing so, Storm earned a title shot against Thunder Rosa at the Forbidden Door PPV. Before that championship contest, Storm will be in action again against Marina Shafir on Dynamite. AEW’s resident dentist took a tumble from #2 to #5. Nyla Rose dropped one spot and Serena Deeb hopped up one spot due to the fallout of Storm versus Baker.

Tag Team:

The Young Bucks are the new AEW tag team champions after dethroning Jurassic Express in a ladder match. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus slid down into the Bucks’ spot at #3. No movement in the rest of the rankings.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?