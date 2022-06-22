Four matches added to Forbidden Door

Heading into June 22’s last Dynamite before Forbidden Door, there was a lot of talk about how many matches AEW and New Japan would add to the card of their first joint PPV this Sunday in Chicago.

When the dust settled on tonight’s show, which wrapped with a chaotic scene that saw interim AEW World title challengers Jon Moxley & Hiroshi Tanahashi staring each other down in the ring while Jericho Appreciation Society, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, Blackpool Combat Club & Suzuki-Gun — with Minoru Suzuki — brawled all around them...

... four matches had been added to the June 26 card. Two we were expecting. Two tag matches hadn’t been heavily foreshadowed, but should be fun nonetheless. Amidst it all, Malakai Black beat Penta Oscura to finalize the All-Atlantic title tilt.

Here’s a look at the current line-up for Forbidden Door:

• Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight title • Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World championship • Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States title • Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s championship • FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH & IWGP tag titles • PAC vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW All-Atlantic championship • Zack Sabre Jr. vs. the newest member of Blackpool Combat Club • Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara • Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) • Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster vs. a NJPW Dojo team of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura on The Buy-In pre-show

Ready to make your PPV purchase?