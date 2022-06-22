Kazuchika Okada finally walks through the Forbidden Door (UPDATED)

With Adam Cole on commentary, Hangman Page earned a win over his old Ring of Honor foe Silas Young on the June 22 Dynamite. It was just prelude to continuing the intrigue around the IWGP World Heavyweight title match at Forbidden Door this weekend.

Reigning champion Switchblade Jay White was out again after the match, telling Cole he couldn’t make his defense in Chicago about Bullet Club business — especially not when the Undisputed Elite’s leader had two loses to Page on his recent record. White still wasn’t going to offer the match to Hangman either, though. So what was his plan?

We’ll probably never know. The scene in the ring broke down, with Cole thinking about taking out White, before siding with the champ for a beatdown of the Cowboy. And that gave us the sound of money falling from the sky... like rain.

KAZUCHIKA OKADA IS IN AEW!

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

The man many consider to be the best pro wrestler in the world was questionable for the AEW X NJPW PPV, since his wife is expecting their first child in August. But The Rainmaker wasn’t going to miss this.

Now the question is... will he be in a tag match with Hangman, or a 4Way title fight?

IT’S A 4WAY IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE BOUT!

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Forbidden Door go home edition of Dynamite here.