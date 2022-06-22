Danielson is out of Forbidden Door and Blood & Guts, and he’s hand-picked a replacement

Bryan Danielson hadn’t been on AEW television since Double or Nothing, when the referee stopped Anarchy in the Arena as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager had him in submission holds. We heard he was injured, that it wasn’t serious, saw Zack Sabre Jr. challenge him for a match at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door, and watched his teammates & opponents from DoN book themselves in a brutal feud ender for next Wednesday.

Both ZSJ and the Blood & Guts match were addressed by Danielson in his show opening promo on the June 22 Dynamite. Unfortunately, Bryan won’t be able to work either match. He promised to be back, and went out of his way to assure us his injuries aren’t a sign the concussion issues that forced him to retire from WWE for a couple years are back.

The Sabre Jr. match is still a go, and of course Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & Jon Moxley will still go to war with Jericho Appreciation Society on June 29. But who will take Danielson’s place? He’s not telling...

Twitter already has a guess...

See you Sunday!

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s Forbidden Door go home edition of Dynamite here.