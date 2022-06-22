Two more AEW wrestlers dealing with injuries

It’s not just CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Wrestling is dealing with a rash of injuries right now that are impacted multiple companies up and down their line-ups.

We’re learning about two more AEW talents who are banged up, as both have recently posted updates to social media.

House of Black’s Buddy Matthews says he’s dealing with a shoulder injury, but it’s not keeping him out of the gym.

Matthews wrestled two weeks ago on Dynamite, losing an All-Atlantic championship qualifier to PAC. That was his first singles match in the company since debuting back in February. It’s not clear there’s a connection to this injury and his booking, however.

The Bunny of Butcher & The Blade fame also tweeted about an injury, replying to a fan wondering why we haven’t seen her wrestle since a tag match on the April 25 Dark Elevation:

I’m injured right now but I’ll be back in the ring once I’m all healed up ☺️ https://t.co/JSwMR1ibAQ — The Bunny (@AllieWrestling) June 22, 2022

Just because pro wrestling has pre-determined outcomes doesn’t mean it’s fake. AEW has a deep roster, which allows them to work around injuries to almost anyone. But there are fans hoping to see Matthews & The Bunny, just like there are those watching for Punk & Bryan Danielson.

Here’s hoping they heal up soon and get back to entertaining people by doing what they love.